AltC Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: ALCC] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.36 during the day while it closed the day at $10.35. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 8:18 AM that Oklo Appoints R Craig Bealmear as Chief Financial Officer.

Craig Bealmear brings over 30 years of leadership experience at publicly traded energy companies. Craig is expected to fulfill a crucial role to enable Oklo’s growth and lead Oklo’s financial strategy.

As CFO, Bealmear will oversee all corporate financial functions, spearheading initiatives to identify and access capital markets, fostering and managing key relationships with investors, and formulating and executing Oklo’s long-term financial and growth strategy.

AltC Acquisition Corp. stock has also loss -0.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALCC stock has declined by -2.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.27% and gained 4.33% year-on date.

The market cap for ALCC stock reached $663.75 million, with 63.95 million shares outstanding and 49.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 634.03K shares, ALCC reached a trading volume of 4260914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AltC Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

ALCC stock trade performance evaluation

AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, ALCC shares gained by 0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.47 for AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.34, while it was recorded at 10.34 for the last single week of trading, and 10.24 for the last 200 days.

AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALCC is now -0.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77.

AltC Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

AltC Acquisition Corp. [ALCC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ALCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ALCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ALCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.