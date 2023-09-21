why Edison International [EIX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $73.89

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] slipped around -0.44 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $69.75 at the close of the session, down -0.63%. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM that The Grid Must Grow Quickly To Achieve California’s Net-Zero Goal by 2045.

Edison International’s new paper, ‘Countdown to 2045,’ calls for expanded electric infrastructure, further deployment of clean energy technologies to support rising electricity demand.

Unprecedented innovation across planning, policy and technology is required to achieve California’s net-zero goal by 2045, according to a new paper by Edison International. Countdown to 2045: Realizing California’s Pathway to Net Zero makes it clear that the electric grid must expand rapidly and integrate new clean energy technologies, such as offshore wind turbines, clean hydrogen, carbon capture and vehicle-to-grid connectivity, well before the deadline in 22 years.

Edison International stock is now 9.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EIX Stock saw the intraday high of $70.54 and lowest of $69.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 74.92, which means current price is +10.94% above from all time high which was touched on 05/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, EIX reached a trading volume of 2850103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Edison International [EIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIX shares is $73.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Edison International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edison International is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

How has EIX stock performed recently?

Edison International [EIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, EIX shares gained by 1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.26 for Edison International [EIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.23, while it was recorded at 70.85 for the last single week of trading, and 68.94 for the last 200 days.

Edison International [EIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edison International [EIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.52 and a Gross Margin at +20.67. Edison International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.16.

Return on Total Capital for EIX is now 5.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edison International [EIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.87. Additionally, EIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edison International [EIX] managed to generate an average of $53,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Edison International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Edison International [EIX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edison International go to 4.95%.

Insider trade positions for Edison International [EIX]

The top three institutional holders of EIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EIX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EIX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.