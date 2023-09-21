why Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.10

Eastern Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ: EBC] price plunged by -5.88 percent to reach at -$0.79. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 4:19 PM that Cambridge Bancorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Merge with Eastern Bankshares, Inc.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (“Cambridge”), the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company (“Cambridge Trust”), and Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (“Eastern”) (NASDAQ Global Select Market: EBC), the stock holding company for Eastern Bank, announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Cambridge will merge with and into Eastern in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $528 million (“the merger”).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 4567495 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 699.23K shares. Eastern Bankshares Inc. shares reached a high of $12.77 and dropped to a low of $12.0301 until finishing in the latest session at $12.64.

The one-year EBC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.29. The average equity rating for EBC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBC shares is $15.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Eastern Bankshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eastern Bankshares Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.60.

EBC Stock Performance Analysis:

Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.96. With this latest performance, EBC shares dropped by -5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.15 for Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.71, while it was recorded at 13.37 for the last single week of trading, and 14.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eastern Bankshares Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.11. Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.76.

Return on Total Capital for EBC is now 7.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.45. Additionally, EBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] managed to generate an average of $93,084 per employee.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EBC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EBC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.