Western Digital Corporation [WDC] Stock trading around $45.65 per share: What’s Next?

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.62%. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Western Digital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced management participation in the following upcoming investor conference:.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Event: Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology ConferenceDate: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 p.m. ET.

Over the last 12 months, WDC stock rose by 24.66%. The one-year Western Digital Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.83. The average equity rating for WDC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.72 billion, with 321.90 million shares outstanding and 321.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, WDC stock reached a trading volume of 8475733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Western Digital Corporation [WDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $46.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Western Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-21-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.27.

WDC Stock Performance Analysis:

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.62. With this latest performance, WDC shares gained by 13.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.76 for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.75, while it was recorded at 44.10 for the last single week of trading, and 38.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Western Digital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corporation [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.93 and a Gross Margin at +18.25. Western Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.85.

Return on Total Capital for WDC is now -3.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.31. Additionally, WDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Western Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WDC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WDC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.