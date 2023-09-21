Wall Street Analyst Initiated Textron Inc. [TXT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Textron Inc. [NYSE: TXT] jumped around 3.73 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $79.37 at the close of the session, up 4.93%. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Textron Aviation and NetJets sign record-breaking fleet agreement for up to 1,500 Cessna Citation jets.

NetJets named launch customer for the new Cessna Citation Ascend.

Textron Aviation and NetJets® today announced a record-breaking fleet agreement for the option for NetJets to purchase up to 1,500 additional Cessna Citation business jets over the next 15 years. This agreement extends NetJets’ existing fleet agreement, and includes options for an increasing number of aircraft each year, enabling NetJets to expand its fleet with Cessna Citation Ascend, Citation Latitude and Citation Longitude aircraft. Equally exciting is the announcement that NetJets has been named the fleet launch customer for Textron Aviation’s newest jet — the Citation Ascend. Deliveries of the Citation Ascend are expected to begin in 2025 when the aircraft, currently under development, is expected to enter into service.

Textron Inc. stock is now 12.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TXT Stock saw the intraday high of $80.60 and lowest of $77.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 80.10, which means current price is +29.54% above from all time high which was touched on 09/20/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, TXT reached a trading volume of 3686503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Textron Inc. [TXT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXT shares is $86.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Textron Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Textron Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has TXT stock performed recently?

Textron Inc. [TXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, TXT shares gained by 5.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.23 for Textron Inc. [TXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.79, while it was recorded at 76.71 for the last single week of trading, and 70.38 for the last 200 days.

Textron Inc. [TXT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Textron Inc. [TXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.75. Textron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.70.

Return on Total Capital for TXT is now 8.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Textron Inc. [TXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.35. Additionally, TXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Textron Inc. [TXT] managed to generate an average of $25,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Textron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Textron Inc. [TXT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Textron Inc. go to 17.50%.

Insider trade positions for Textron Inc. [TXT]

The top three institutional holders of TXT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TXT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TXT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.