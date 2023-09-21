Wall Street Analyst Initiated Sempra [SRE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sempra [NYSE: SRE] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $74.52 during the day while it closed the day at $73.33. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 7:10 AM that ClearSign Technologies Corporation Receives Support and Collaboration from SoCalGas for its Flexible Hydrogen Fueled Ultra Low NOx Process Burner Project.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) (“ClearSign” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, today announces that it has received collaboration commitment and additional pledged funding for its 100% Hydrogen Ultra Low NOx burner project from Southern California Gas Co.(SoCalGas).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SoCalGas has pledged financial support on top of the SBIR program Phase 2 Award for $1.6 million from the DOE which was previously announced. Their support will provide additional funding to the project which is designed to help decarbonize hard-to-electrify industries and is entering the commercialization phase. Their support will include $500,000 to promote the introduction and field demonstration of our hydrogen capable ClearSign Core burner technology in Southern California.

Sempra stock has also gained 1.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SRE stock has declined by -1.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.73% and lost -5.10% year-on date.

The market cap for SRE stock reached $46.15 billion, with 629.31 million shares outstanding and 628.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, SRE reached a trading volume of 2528204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sempra [SRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRE shares is $83.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sempra shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sempra is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

SRE stock trade performance evaluation

Sempra [SRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, SRE shares gained by 3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.39 for Sempra [SRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.36, while it was recorded at 73.40 for the last single week of trading, and 75.35 for the last 200 days.

Sempra [SRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sempra [SRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.67 and a Gross Margin at +26.75. Sempra’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.75.

Return on Total Capital for SRE is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sempra [SRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.64. Additionally, SRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sempra [SRE] managed to generate an average of $135,508 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Sempra’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sempra [SRE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sempra go to 4.14%.

Sempra [SRE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SRE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SRE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.