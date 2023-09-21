Wall Street Analyst Initiated Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Novo Nordisk A/S [NYSE: NVO] jumped around 1.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $94.73 at the close of the session, up 1.29%. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 2:58 PM that Novo Nordisk and UNICEF to extend joint initiative to prevent global childhood obesity.

New York and Bagsværd, 20 September 2023 – Novo Nordisk and UNICEF today announced an extension of their long-term partnership to help prevent global childhood overweight and obesity – a public health crisis that affects millions of children worldwide.

Over the next three years Novo Nordisk will commit 8 million US dollars to scale and accelerate efforts to create healthier environments for children through policy implementation and innovations that enable children to eat well, play and be physically active. The aim is to positively impact at least 10 million children.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock is now 39.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVO Stock saw the intraday high of $96.42 and lowest of $93.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 100.88, which means current price is +45.63% above from all time high which was touched on 09/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, NVO reached a trading volume of 6118225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVO shares is $77.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Nordisk A/S is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

How has NVO stock performed recently?

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, NVO shares gained by 1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.25 for Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.76, while it was recorded at 94.64 for the last single week of trading, and 78.42 for the last 200 days.

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +82.50. Novo Nordisk A/S’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.38.

Return on Total Capital for NVO is now 72.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 57.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.88. Additionally, NVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] managed to generate an average of $1,020,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Novo Nordisk A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novo Nordisk A/S go to 2.80%.

Insider trade positions for Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]

The top three institutional holders of NVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NVO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NVO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.