Wall Street Analyst Initiated Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] closed the trading session at $3.71 on 09/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.70, while the highest price level was $3.76. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 9:04 AM that Santander US Research Finds Consumers Resilient Despite Uncertainty.

Seven in 10 middle-income Americans (68%) believe they are on the right track, despite concerns about inflation.

Middle-income Americans are highly confident in banking, and few have made behavioral shifts in response to recent banking events.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.76 percent and weekly performance of 1.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, SAN reached to a volume of 2590344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $5.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.83.

SAN stock trade performance evaluation

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, SAN shares dropped by -4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.05 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.83, while it was recorded at 3.69 for the last single week of trading, and 3.56 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.77. Banco Santander S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Total Capital for SAN is now 2.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 561.29. Additionally, SAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 346.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] managed to generate an average of $46,522 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander S.A. go to 17.06%.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.