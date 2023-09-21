VNET Group Inc. [VNET] Revenue clocked in at $1.01 billion, down -43.21% YTD: What’s Next?

VNET Group Inc. [NASDAQ: VNET] jumped around 0.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.22 at the close of the session, up 4.89%. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM that VNET Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“VNET” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“During the second quarter of 2023, we delivered another solid set of results as we continued to execute our proven dual-core growth strategy, which reaffirms our ability to quickly capture incremental market demand amid the steady economic recovery,” said Jeff Dong, Chief Executive Officer of VNET. “We also saw some new AI application scenarios emerging across various industry verticals in China, starting to generate more demand for IDC services. With our high-performance data center design, extensive resources and strong execution capabilities, we remain poised to power the AI-driven demand for our wholesale and retail customers over the long term.

VNET Group Inc. stock is now -43.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VNET Stock saw the intraday high of $3.30 and lowest of $3.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.83, which means current price is +27.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, VNET reached a trading volume of 2712410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VNET Group Inc. [VNET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $4.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VNET Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VNET Group Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

How has VNET stock performed recently?

VNET Group Inc. [VNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, VNET shares gained by 2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.97 for VNET Group Inc. [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 3.08 for the last single week of trading, and 3.82 for the last 200 days.

VNET Group Inc. [VNET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VNET Group Inc. [VNET] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.87 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. VNET Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.98.

Return on Total Capital for VNET is now 0.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VNET Group Inc. [VNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 223.38. Additionally, VNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VNET Group Inc. [VNET] managed to generate an average of -$34,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.VNET Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for VNET Group Inc. [VNET]

When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET Group Inc. go to 4.52%.

Insider trade positions for VNET Group Inc. [VNET]

