Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] Is Currently -3.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [NYSE: MODG] price plunged by -3.18 percent to reach at -$0.5. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 8:30 AM that ELYSIAN PARK VENTURES & PGA OF AMERICA ANNOUNCE FIRST CLOSE OF EP GOLF VENTURES FUND I.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Joins as Partner Dedicated to Driving Innovation in Golf .

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Today, EP Golf Ventures, LLC (“EP Golf Ventures”), a strategic investment partnership between Elysian Park Ventures and the PGA of America designed to support innovation in the golf industry, announces the completion of the first closing of its first investment fund, EP Golf Ventures Fund I (the “Fund”).

A sum of 4284004 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.26M shares. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. shares reached a high of $15.87 and dropped to a low of $15.165 until finishing in the latest session at $15.23.

The one-year MODG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.67. The average equity rating for MODG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODG shares is $29.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MODG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

MODG Stock Performance Analysis:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.42. With this latest performance, MODG shares dropped by -6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MODG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.35 for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.77, while it was recorded at 15.96 for the last single week of trading, and 20.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.31 and a Gross Margin at +60.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for MODG is now 4.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.96. Additionally, MODG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] managed to generate an average of $4,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MODG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MODG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. go to 11.60%.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MODG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MODG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MODG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.