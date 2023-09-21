The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] Is Currently 0.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] gained 0.54% or 0.04 points to close at $7.48 with a heavy trading volume of 2981429 shares. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 8:15 AM that BestGrowthStocks.com Issues a Comprehensive Analysis on The GEO Group.

NY,NY –News Direct– The Geo Group.

NEW YORK, NY / NewsDirect / September 12th, 2023 / Best Growth Stocks, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the best growth stocks utilizing exclusive ai-assisted research recently issued an extensive analysis on The GEO Group, Inc. a leading provider of support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers, as well as enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, and electronic monitoring programs.

It opened the trading session at $7.47, the shares rose to $7.60 and dropped to $7.465, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GEO points out that the company has recorded -2.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, GEO reached to a volume of 2981429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for The GEO Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The GEO Group Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for GEO stock

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, GEO shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.45 for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.27, while it was recorded at 7.47 for the last single week of trading, and 8.59 for the last 200 days.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.12 and a Gross Margin at +24.41. The GEO Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for GEO is now 10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.49. Additionally, GEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] managed to generate an average of $9,017 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.The GEO Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The GEO Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]

The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock