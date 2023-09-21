Sonder Holdings Inc. [SOND] fell -74.24% so far this year. What now?

Sonder Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SOND] loss -6.06% on the last trading session, reaching $0.32 price per share at the time. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sonder Holdings Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split to Regain Nasdaq Compliance.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND; “Sonder” or the “Company”) today announced that it will effect a reverse stock split of its common stock (including special voting common stock) at a reverse stock split ratio of 1-for-20, effective as of the close of trading on September 20, 2023 (the “Effective Time”), in order to regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement of Nasdaq’s Marketplace Rule 5450(a)(1). The Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a reverse-split-adjusted basis on Nasdaq as of the open of trading on September 21, 2023 under the existing ticker symbol “SOND.”.

The Company’s stockholders previously approved the reverse stock split and granted the Company’s board of directors the authority to determine the final reverse stock split ratio and when to proceed with the reverse stock split at a Special Meeting of Stockholders held on September 15, 2023. The Company has filed an amendment to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect the reverse stock split at the ratio of 1-for-20 as of the Effective Time.

Sonder Holdings Inc. represents 218.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $74.40 million with the latest information. SOND stock price has been found in the range of $6.00 to $6.762.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, SOND reached a trading volume of 2779482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sonder Holdings Inc. [SOND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOND shares is $1.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOND stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sonder Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonder Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for SOND stock

Sonder Holdings Inc. [SOND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.61. With this latest performance, SOND shares dropped by -35.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.11 for Sonder Holdings Inc. [SOND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5032, while it was recorded at 0.3402 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8046 for the last 200 days.

Sonder Holdings Inc. [SOND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonder Holdings Inc. [SOND] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.29 and a Gross Margin at +30.59. Sonder Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.95.

Return on Total Capital for SOND is now -30.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.37. Additionally, SOND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonder Holdings Inc. [SOND] managed to generate an average of -$97,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 164.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Sonder Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sonder Holdings Inc. [SOND]

The top three institutional holders of SOND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SOND stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SOND stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.