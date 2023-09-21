Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] moved down -69.49: Why It’s Important

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SEEL] plunged by -$0.69 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.325 during the day while it closed the day at $0.31. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Seelos Therapeutics Announces Top Line Results from SLS-002 Phase II Study in Adults with Major Depressive Disorder at Imminent Risk of Suicide.

SLS-002 demonstrated early and persistent clinically meaningful reductions in symptoms of depression and acute suicidality.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Robust Response and Remission Rates were observed using the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS).

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -67.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SEEL stock has declined by -71.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.63% and lost -55.07% year-on date.

The market cap for SEEL stock reached $39.54 million, with 131.92 million shares outstanding and 123.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 923.37K shares, SEEL reached a trading volume of 54709199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEEL shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.95.

SEEL stock trade performance evaluation

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -67.17. With this latest performance, SEEL shares dropped by -74.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.87 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2344, while it was recorded at 0.8000 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9547 for the last 200 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SEEL is now -165.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -202.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -314.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -138.42. Additionally, SEEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 211.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] managed to generate an average of -$4,595,875 per employee.Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SEEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SEEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.