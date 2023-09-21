Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] moved up 4.04: Why It’s Important

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] gained 4.04% on the last trading session, reaching $13.90 price per share at the time. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in the AHCA / NCAL Convention and Expo and the INVEST Conference.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Darrin Smith, the company’s Executive Vice President of Investments, Kara Pappanduros, the company’s Vice President of Asset Management, and Deb Friedman, the company’s Vice President of Asset Management, will attend the AHCA / NCAL Convention and Expo at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado from October 1 – 4, 2023. Darrin Smith will participate in the REITs Offer Options and Updates in a Post COVID Market panel on October 3, 2023.

Additionally, on October 11 – 12, 2023, Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, Darrin Smith, Eliza Gozar, the company’s Senior Vice President of Investments, and Lauren Nisley, the company’s Director of Investments, will participate in the INVEST Conference in Chicago, Illinois.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. represents 231.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.22 billion with the latest information. SBRA stock price has been found in the range of $13.615 to $14.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, SBRA reached a trading volume of 3456948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $13.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-21-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBRA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.81.

Trading performance analysis for SBRA stock

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.46. With this latest performance, SBRA shares gained by 16.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.03 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.74, while it was recorded at 13.47 for the last single week of trading, and 12.17 for the last 200 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.26 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.55.

Return on Total Capital for SBRA is now 4.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.40. Additionally, SBRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] managed to generate an average of -$1,847,738 per employee.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 7.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SBRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SBRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.