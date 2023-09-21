Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $64

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE: PEG] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $61.355 during the day while it closed the day at $60.70. The company report on September 8, 2023 at 4:06 PM that Definitive Healthcare Welcomes Scott Stephenson to Board of Directors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock has also loss -0.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PEG stock has declined by -3.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.71% and lost -0.93% year-on date.

The market cap for PEG stock reached $30.32 billion, with 499.11 million shares outstanding and 498.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, PEG reached a trading volume of 2562102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $66.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEG in the course of the last twelve months was 58.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PEG stock trade performance evaluation

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, PEG shares gained by 0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.46 for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.65, while it was recorded at 61.08 for the last single week of trading, and 61.48 for the last 200 days.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.14 and a Gross Margin at +28.14. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.93.

Return on Total Capital for PEG is now 9.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.17. Additionally, PEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] managed to generate an average of $82,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated go to 5.50%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PEG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.