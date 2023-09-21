PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] is -1.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] gained 0.03% on the last trading session, reaching $178.38 price per share at the time. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Casey’s® and Gatorade® Team Up to Fuel Sports for All.

Casey’s and Gatorade® are partnering this fall to Fuel Sports for All through a promotion with giving back at the heart of it. The two companies have joined forces to empower athletes of all abilities and offer guests the chance to win one of 1,500 Casey’s gift cards, each valued at up to $15, through the Gatorade Fuel Sports for All Giveaway.

PepsiCo Inc. represents 1.38 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $247.45 billion with the latest information. PEP stock price has been found in the range of $177.56 to $179.419.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.80M shares, PEP reached a trading volume of 3548166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $198.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 43.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for PEP stock

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.67 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 182.52, while it was recorded at 179.43 for the last single week of trading, and 181.46 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.73 and a Gross Margin at +53.38. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.31.

Return on Total Capital for PEP is now 20.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 241.92. Additionally, PEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 219.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] managed to generate an average of $28,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 8.54%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.