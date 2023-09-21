Maxim Group slashes price target on Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] – find out why.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] jumped around 0.21 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.74 at the close of the session, up 8.30%. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Nano Dimension Resumes Its Share Repurchase Plan Immediately.

Court’s Consent Allows Company to Continue Executing Buy Back Program.

Nano Dimension Ltd. stock is now 19.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NNDM Stock saw the intraday high of $2.775 and lowest of $2.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.35, which means current price is +26.85% above from all time high which was touched on 07/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, NNDM reached a trading volume of 3104204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67.

How has NNDM stock performed recently?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.79. With this latest performance, NNDM shares dropped by -3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.92 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.93, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.66 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -300.24 and a Gross Margin at +20.51. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -521.22.

Return on Total Capital for NNDM is now -10.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, NNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] managed to generate an average of -$409,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.20 and a Current Ratio set at 33.90.

Insider trade positions for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NNDM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NNDM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.