Market Analysts see Relmada Therapeutics Inc. [RLMD] falling to $10. Time to buy?

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RLMD] traded at a high on 09/20/23, posting a 6.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.96. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Relmada Therapeutics Announces Efficacy and Safety Results from the Phase 3 Long-Term Study of REL-1017 in Major Depressive Disorder.

Patients newly treated with REL-1017 for up to one year experienced rapid, clinically meaningful, and sustained improvements in depressive symptoms and associated functional impairment.

Long-term dosing with REL-1017 was well-tolerated, with low rates of adverse events and discontinuations due to adverse events, and no new safety signals were detected.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3249828 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Relmada Therapeutics Inc. stands at 10.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.60%.

The market cap for RLMD stock reached $95.40 million, with 30.10 million shares outstanding and 27.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 157.01K shares, RLMD reached a trading volume of 3249828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Relmada Therapeutics Inc. [RLMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLMD shares is $10.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68.

How has RLMD stock performed recently?

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. [RLMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.11. With this latest performance, RLMD shares dropped by -1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.35 for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. [RLMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 3.09 for the last 200 days.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. [RLMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RLMD is now -92.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -90.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. [RLMD] managed to generate an average of -$11,217,416 per employee.Relmada Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

Insider trade positions for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. [RLMD]

