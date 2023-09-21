Market Analysts see Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] jumped around 0.23 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $28.92 at the close of the session, up 0.80%. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM that Conagra Brands Foundation Awards Grants to 20 Local Nonprofits Through “Nourish Our Community” Program.

Employee-driven program fosters local impact throughout Hunger Action Month.

In support of Hunger Action Month and its commitment to combating food insecurity, the Conagra Brands Foundation has announced the 2023 recipients of the “Nourish Our Community” grants. Through these grants, 20 nonprofits across 10 states are awarded funding, totaling $350,000. The grants will help to create positive social impact in the communities where its employees live and work.

Conagra Brands Inc. stock is now -25.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CAG Stock saw the intraday high of $29.04 and lowest of $28.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.30, which means current price is +2.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 3036626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $35.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 21.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has CAG stock performed recently?

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.23. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.82 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.90, while it was recorded at 28.87 for the last single week of trading, and 35.24 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 7.70%.

Insider trade positions for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CAG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CAG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.