Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. [MSGE] Revenue clocked in at $851.50 million, up 2.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. [NYSE: MSGE] loss -1.09% on the last trading session, reaching $32.72 price per share at the time. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 8:18 PM that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering and Share Repurchase.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (the “Company” or “MSG Entertainment”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by Sphere Entertainment Group, LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”) of 7,150,000 shares of MSG Entertainment’s Class A common stock at a public offering price of $32.50 per share. The shares are expected to be delivered on or about September 22, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,071,188 shares of MSG Entertainment’s Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts.

In addition, as part of the secondary offering, MSG Entertainment intends to repurchase 1,602,564 shares of its Class A common stock from the underwriters, at a price of $31.20 per share, for an aggregate amount of approximately $50 million, under the Company’s existing share repurchase authorization (the “share repurchase”). The Company intends to fund the share repurchase from borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility, which has been amended to increase the available capacity from $100 million to $150 million. Upon completion of the share repurchase, the Company estimates that the outstanding balance under its revolving credit facility will be approximately $67 million..

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. represents 51.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.68 billion with the latest information. MSGE stock price has been found in the range of $32.51 to $33.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 473.13K shares, MSGE reached a trading volume of 4249820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. [MSGE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSGE shares is $40.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSGE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSGE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for MSGE stock

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. [MSGE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.15 for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. [MSGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.99, while it was recorded at 32.72 for the last single week of trading.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. [MSGE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. [MSGE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.02 and a Gross Margin at +34.19. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. [MSGE]

The top three institutional holders of MSGE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MSGE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MSGE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.