KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] Stock trading around $63.63 per share: What’s Next?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] price surged by 0.32 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 1:50 AM that Ontario Teachers’ Acquires KKR’s Stake in Environmental Markets Platform GreenCollar.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers’) and KKR, a leading global investment firm today announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which Ontario Teachers’ will acquire KKR and other shareholders’ stakes in GreenCollar, a leading Australian environmental markets platform. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230917665584/en/.

A sum of 2751551 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.37M shares. KKR & Co. Inc. shares reached a high of $64.77 and dropped to a low of $63.54 until finishing in the latest session at $63.63.

The one-year KKR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.63. The average equity rating for KKR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $73.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.15.

KKR Stock Performance Analysis:

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 6.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.29 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.18, while it was recorded at 63.93 for the last single week of trading, and 54.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KKR & Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.44 and a Gross Margin at +16.76. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.90.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now -2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.28. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] managed to generate an average of -$186,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

KKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 12.63%.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.