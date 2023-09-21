Janus International Group Inc. [JBI] moved up 3.11: Why It’s Important

Janus International Group Inc. [NYSE: JBI] closed the trading session at $10.62 on 09/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.36, while the highest price level was $10.85. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 3:50 PM that Janus International Group and Extra Space to Expand Implementation of Nokē™ Smart Entry System.

Janus International Group, Inc (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions for self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (“Extra Space”), intends to expand its install base of Janus’s award-winning Nokē digital access products across more than 400 additional facilities with the Nokē Screen over the course of the next year. Janus and Extra Space have partnered to bring Nokē smart technology and digital access to approximately 700 facilities to date. Upon completion of this project, the Extra Space customer app will be integrated with the Nokē system to provide convenient, digital access with the Nokē Screen to approximately 1,110 Extra Space properties.

“We’ve been very pleased with the rollout of the Nokē system across hundreds of our facilities. Integrating Nokē’s technology into our customer mobile app has enabled us to elevate our customer experience and provide convenient digital access at hundreds of our properties,” said James Hafen, Vice President of Product, Extra Space Storage. “We are proud to further our partnership with a trusted name in the self-storage industry to continue to create the best experience possible for our customers. We are excited to work with Janus to continue to drive innovation in the self-storage industry.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.55 percent and weekly performance of 2.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, JBI reached to a volume of 2515943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Janus International Group Inc. [JBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBI shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Janus International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Janus International Group Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

JBI stock trade performance evaluation

Janus International Group Inc. [JBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.51. With this latest performance, JBI shares dropped by -5.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.65 for Janus International Group Inc. [JBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.14, while it was recorded at 10.32 for the last single week of trading, and 10.22 for the last 200 days.

Janus International Group Inc. [JBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Janus International Group Inc. [JBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.53 and a Gross Margin at +32.88. Janus International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.56.

Return on Total Capital for JBI is now 17.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Janus International Group Inc. [JBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.02. Additionally, JBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 197.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Janus International Group Inc. [JBI] managed to generate an average of $63,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Janus International Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Janus International Group Inc. [JBI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JBI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JBI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.