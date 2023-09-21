Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] Stock trading around $33.96 per share: What’s Next?

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.29% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.96%. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Fitch Revises Invitation Homes’ Rating Outlook to ‘Positive’ from ‘Stable’.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”), announced today that Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) revised its rating outlook for the Company to ‘Positive’ from ‘Stable’ and affirmed the Company’s ratings, including the ‘BBB’ Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings.

In its public announcement on the matter, Fitch cited its “positive outlook revision considers [the Company’s] balance sheet and capital access strength” and noted that “such access positions the Company well for opportunistic transactions and cushion in addressing upcoming maturities. This is possible with Invitation Homes’ relationships with builders, joint venture partnerships and capital recycling program that provide for a variety of funding avenues and future growth opportunities.”.

Over the last 12 months, INVH stock dropped by -7.54%. The one-year Invitation Homes Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.58. The average equity rating for INVH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.70 billion, with 611.95 million shares outstanding and 609.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, INVH stock reached a trading volume of 2942161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $37.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 35.49.

INVH Stock Performance Analysis:

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, INVH shares gained by 3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.80 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.60, while it was recorded at 34.63 for the last single week of trading, and 32.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Invitation Homes Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.77 and a Gross Margin at +30.89. Invitation Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.13.

Return on Total Capital for INVH is now 3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.67. Additionally, INVH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] managed to generate an average of $232,552 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

INVH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 13.04%.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in INVH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in INVH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.