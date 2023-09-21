Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY] moved up 12.64: Why It’s Important

Inozyme Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: INZY] gained 12.64% or 0.55 points to close at $4.90 with a heavy trading volume of 2545495 shares. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Inozyme Pharma to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Event on Sep. 26, 2023.

Company to share interim data updates from ongoing Phase 1/2 trials of INZ-701 in adults with ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency (PXE).

It opened the trading session at $4.58, the shares rose to $5.11 and dropped to $4.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INZY points out that the company has recorded 61.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -394.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 677.52K shares, INZY reached to a volume of 2545495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INZY shares is $20.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INZY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Inozyme Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inozyme Pharma Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

Trading performance analysis for INZY stock

Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.49. With this latest performance, INZY shares gained by 2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INZY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.12 for Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.14, while it was recorded at 4.40 for the last single week of trading, and 4.23 for the last 200 days.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for INZY is now -57.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.72. Additionally, INZY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY] managed to generate an average of -$1,197,518 per employee.Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INZY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inozyme Pharma Inc. go to 13.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY]

The top three institutional holders of INZY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in INZY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in INZY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.