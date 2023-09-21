Histogen Inc. [HSTO] fell -39.76% so far this year. What now?

Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ: HSTO] jumped around 0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.50 at the close of the session, up 27.39%. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Histogen Announces Board Approval of Complete Liquidation and Dissolution.

“The Board of Directors and management devoted substantial time and effort in identifying and pursuing various opportunities, but we were unable to complete a transaction that would allow us the potential to enhance stockholder value,” stated Steven J. Mento, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Histogen.

Histogen Inc. stock is now -39.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HSTO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.5788 and lowest of $0.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.77, which means current price is +39.04% above from all time high which was touched on 03/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 71.19K shares, HSTO reached a trading volume of 7042375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Histogen Inc. [HSTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSTO shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Histogen Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 108.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

How has HSTO stock performed recently?

Histogen Inc. [HSTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.66. With this latest performance, HSTO shares dropped by -31.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.06 for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7136, while it was recorded at 0.5777 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9020 for the last 200 days.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Histogen Inc. [HSTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -282.38 and a Gross Margin at +96.29. Histogen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -281.80.

Return on Total Capital for HSTO is now -49.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Histogen Inc. [HSTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.15. Additionally, HSTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Histogen Inc. [HSTO] managed to generate an average of -$1,517,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Histogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Earnings analysis for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Histogen Inc. go to 38.00%.

Insider trade positions for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]

