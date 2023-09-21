Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI [HCVI] moved up 0.24: Why It’s Important

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI [NASDAQ: HCVI] traded at a high on 09/20/23, posting a 0.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.39.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9214423 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI stands at 0.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.11%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market cap for HCVI stock reached $472.54 million, with 45.46 million shares outstanding and 34.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 202.85K shares, HCVI reached a trading volume of 9214423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI [HCVI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has HCVI stock performed recently?

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI [HCVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, HCVI shares gained by 0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.27 for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI [HCVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.31, while it was recorded at 10.37 for the last single week of trading, and 10.10 for the last 200 days.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI [HCVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HCVI is now -0.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI [HCVI] managed to generate an average of $5,101,333 per employee.Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI [HCVI]

The top three institutional holders of HCVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HCVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HCVI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.