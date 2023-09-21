Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX] moved up 53.71: Why It’s Important

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FRTX] closed the trading session at $0.90 on 09/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.85, while the highest price level was $0.98. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Announces Board Approval of Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution.

Company intends to make cash distributions currently estimated to be between $5 million and $7 million, or $0.84 to $1.17 per share, to shareholders following shareholder approval and the filing of the certificate of dissolution.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.27 percent and weekly performance of 53.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 42.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 654.20K shares, FRTX reached to a volume of 10931614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

FRTX stock trade performance evaluation

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.16. With this latest performance, FRTX shares gained by 42.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.17 for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6684, while it was recorded at 0.6524 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0446 for the last 200 days.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -310.15 and a Gross Margin at +98.72. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -303.93.

Return on Total Capital for FRTX is now -133.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -131.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -131.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -105.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.68. Additionally, FRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,623,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FRTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FRTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FRTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.