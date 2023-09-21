For Dynatrace Inc. [DT], Analyst sees a rise to $57. What next?

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] plunged by -$1.15 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $47.465 during the day while it closed the day at $46.25. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Technology Executive Amol Kulkarni Appointed to the Dynatrace Board of Directors.

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced the appointment of Amol Kulkarni to its Board of Directors effective on September 1, 2023.

Kulkarni brings over two decades of product and software engineering experience to the Dynatrace Board. He most recently served, until August 2023, as Chief Product and Engineering Officer of CrowdStrike, a global cybersecurity leader, and prior to that, as the company’s Senior Vice President of Engineering and Products. Before joining CrowdStrike in 2014, Kulkarni held various product and software leadership roles for 14 years at Microsoft. Kulkarni currently serves on the board of directors of JumpCloud, a privately held company focused on managing and securing employee access to organizations’ systems. Kulkarni received a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Poona, a Master of Technology degree in Energy Systems Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Washington.

Dynatrace Inc. stock has also loss -2.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DT stock has declined by -8.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.86% and gained 20.76% year-on date.

The market cap for DT stock reached $13.78 billion, with 291.32 million shares outstanding and 236.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, DT reached a trading volume of 3377556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $55.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 42.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DT stock trade performance evaluation

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.98. With this latest performance, DT shares dropped by -0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.78 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.12, while it was recorded at 46.82 for the last single week of trading, and 44.72 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.02 and a Gross Margin at +78.49. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.32.

Return on Total Capital for DT is now 5.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.68. Additionally, DT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] managed to generate an average of $25,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dynatrace Inc. [DT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 12.14%.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.