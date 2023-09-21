FedEx Corporation [FDX] is 44.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.21% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.65%. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 4:04 PM that FedEx Reports Higher First Quarter Diluted EPS of $4.23 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $4.55.

Updates Full-Year Fiscal 2024 Earnings Outlook and Increases Full-Year Fiscal 2024 Adjusted Earnings Outlook.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today reported the following consolidated results for the first quarter ended August 31 (adjusted measures exclude the items listed below for the applicable fiscal year):.

Over the last 12 months, FDX stock rose by 53.79%. The one-year FedEx Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.16. The average equity rating for FDX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $63.74 billion, with 251.00 million shares outstanding and 231.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, FDX stock reached a trading volume of 3884423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $266.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 4.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

FDX Stock Performance Analysis:

FedEx Corporation [FDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.65. With this latest performance, FDX shares dropped by -3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.00 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 260.57, while it was recorded at 252.18 for the last single week of trading, and 223.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FedEx Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.92 and a Gross Margin at +21.26. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.40.

Return on Total Capital for FDX is now 8.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.93. Additionally, FDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] managed to generate an average of $7,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FDX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 4.78%.

FedEx Corporation [FDX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FDX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FDX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.