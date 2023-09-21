F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] Revenue clocked in at $1.68 billion, down -16.32% YTD: What’s Next?

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.27% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.67%.

Over the last 12 months, FNB stock dropped by -10.93%. The one-year F.N.B. Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.0. The average equity rating for FNB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $3.92 billion, with 360.12 million shares outstanding and 355.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, FNB stock reached a trading volume of 2505869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $14.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.88.

FNB Stock Performance Analysis:

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.67. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.35 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.95, while it was recorded at 11.13 for the last single week of trading, and 12.27 for the last 200 days.

FNB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.