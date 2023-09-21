Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] moved up 1.82: Why It’s Important

Ecopetrol S.A. [NYSE: EC] closed the trading session at $12.90 on 09/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.64, while the highest price level was $13.08. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 2:01 PM that Ecopetrol issues statement regarding the restructuring of McDermott International, counterparty to Refinería de Cartagena S.A.S. in arbitration proceeding.

Ecopetrol issues the following response in relation to the statement on September 8, 2023 by McDermott International regarding its intention to start financial restructuring proceedings for its CB&I subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, in the aftermath of the arbitral award issued by the International Arbitration Tribunal of the International Chamber of Commerce against them and in favor of Refinería de Cartagena S.A.S.

On June 7, 2023, Refinería de Cartagena S.A.S. was notified of the decision of the international arbitration tribunal, which ruled in favor of Refinería de Cartagena in the dispute against CB&I regarding the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Contract for the expansion and modernization of the refinery.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.82 percent and weekly performance of 5.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, EC reached to a volume of 4067066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EC shares is $12.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ecopetrol S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ecopetrol S.A. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for EC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

EC stock trade performance evaluation

Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, EC shares gained by 14.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.18 for Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.52, while it was recorded at 12.63 for the last single week of trading, and 10.63 for the last 200 days.

Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.60 and a Gross Margin at +26.18. Ecopetrol S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.35.

Return on Total Capital for EC is now 12.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.64. Additionally, EC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] managed to generate an average of $1,671,945,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Ecopetrol S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ecopetrol S.A. go to -5.50%.

Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.