Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Stock trading around $92.05 per share: What’s Next?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.57%. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:10 p.m., Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, DDOG stock dropped by -1.87%. The one-year Datadog Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.16. The average equity rating for DDOG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.85 billion, with 322.21 million shares outstanding and 271.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, DDOG stock reached a trading volume of 2932937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $106.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 3.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 73.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

DDOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.57. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.10 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.26, while it was recorded at 94.30 for the last single week of trading, and 84.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Datadog Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.50 and a Gross Margin at +79.25. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.99.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -2.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.38. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$10,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

DDOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 26.20%.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DDOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DDOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.