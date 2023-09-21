CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] is 133.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] closed the trading session at $14.64 on 09/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.605, while the highest price level was $15.74. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 133.49 percent and weekly performance of -12.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 63.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 73.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, CBAY reached to a volume of 2814033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBAY shares is $22.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

CBAY stock trade performance evaluation

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.75. With this latest performance, CBAY shares gained by 18.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 278.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.44 for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.28, while it was recorded at 15.89 for the last single week of trading, and 9.49 for the last 200 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CBAY is now -59.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 251.48. Additionally, CBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 249.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] managed to generate an average of -$1,766,683 per employee.CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.50 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CBAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CBAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.