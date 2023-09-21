CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] fell -10.25% so far this year. What now?

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] closed the trading session at $56.84 on 09/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.53, while the highest price level was $57.63. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Consumers Energy Releases 56 Turtles Rescued During Pipeline Project into Native Habitat.

Consumers Energy released 56 turtle hatchlings today back into natural wetland habitats after the juveniles were rescued as eggs along the path of the Mid-Michigan Pipeline Project. The turtles came from eggs of adult females that were safely removed from the pipeline path throughout the course of the summer and were incubated and nurtured by Herpetological Resource and Management (HRM).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“At Consumers Energy we believe in leaving our communities better than we found them, and that is why years of careful planning with environmental partners at the local, state and federal levels went into the execution of the first phase of this pipeline project,” said Chris Fultz, Consumers Energy’s vice president of gas operations. “This work is not just about following the permit requirements, it is about doing what is best for the wildlife in the area, and we continue to be grateful for partners that help us do that.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.25 percent and weekly performance of 0.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, CMS reached to a volume of 4044658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $64.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

CMS stock trade performance evaluation

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, CMS shares gained by 0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.18, while it was recorded at 57.02 for the last single week of trading, and 60.35 for the last 200 days.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.24 and a Gross Margin at +19.03. CMS Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.69.

Return on Total Capital for CMS is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.42. Additionally, CMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] managed to generate an average of $91,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 7.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CMS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CMS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.