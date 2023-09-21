Cleveland Research lifts Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] gained 0.48% on the last trading session, reaching $33.75 price per share at the time. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Micron Selects Nutanix Cloud Platform for Its Manufacturing Facilities Globally.

Secure and resilient platform for building hybrid multicloud infrastructure to support workloads across the cloud.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that Micron Technology, an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, selected Nutanix to build a cloud platform for Micron’s manufacturing facilities globally. The Nutanix Cloud Platform will enable Micron to optimize its infrastructure resources, efficiently operationalize new cloud-ready applications, dramatically reduce costs, and pivot quickly as new opportunities to adjust workloads between private and non-private cloud environments emerge.

Nutanix Inc. represents 234.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.03 billion with the latest information. NTNX stock price has been found in the range of $33.31 to $34.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, NTNX reached a trading volume of 3218738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $39.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTNX in the course of the last twelve months was 71.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for NTNX stock

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, NTNX shares gained by 9.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.83 for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.32, while it was recorded at 34.57 for the last single week of trading, and 28.24 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.12 and a Gross Margin at +82.12. Nutanix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.66.

Nutanix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]

The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NTNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NTNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.