CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] Revenue clocked in at $204.30 million, up 10.28% YTD: What’s Next?

CareTrust REIT Inc. [NYSE: CTRE] price surged by 2.35 percent to reach at $0.47. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM that CareTrust REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 per Share.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.28 per common share. The current dividend will be payable to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2023. The Company intends to pay the dividend on or about October 13, 2023.

A sum of 4124904 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 906.34K shares. CareTrust REIT Inc. shares reached a high of $20.85 and dropped to a low of $20.35 until finishing in the latest session at $20.49.

The one-year CTRE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.18. The average equity rating for CTRE stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRE shares is $22.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for CareTrust REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-21-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CareTrust REIT Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

CTRE Stock Performance Analysis:

CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, CTRE shares gained by 4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.80 for CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.27, while it was recorded at 20.19 for the last single week of trading, and 19.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CareTrust REIT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.33 and a Gross Margin at +69.57. CareTrust REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.05.

Return on Total Capital for CTRE is now 7.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.71. Additionally, CTRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] managed to generate an average of -$529,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 138.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

CTRE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CareTrust REIT Inc. go to 5.60%.

CareTrust REIT Inc. [CTRE] Institutonal Ownership Details

