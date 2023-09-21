BofA Securities slashes price target on Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] – find out why.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKAM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.75% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.53%. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Akamai Extends Its Industry-Leading DDoS Defense with Prolexic On-Prem and Hybrid Options Powered by Corero.

Partnership will offer customers best-in-class security and reliability.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced a global partnership with Corero Network Security (LON: CNS), the specialists in distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection solutions. Akamai is now offering Corero’s on-premises DDoS protection to extend Akamai Prolexic, Akamai’s own comprehensive portfolio of DDoS security solutions.

Over the last 12 months, AKAM stock rose by 22.50%. The one-year Akamai Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.24. The average equity rating for AKAM stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.62 billion, with 152.06 million shares outstanding and 148.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, AKAM stock reached a trading volume of 3413424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKAM shares is $108.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Akamai Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akamai Technologies Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for AKAM in the course of the last twelve months was 23.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

AKAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.53. With this latest performance, AKAM shares gained by 7.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.38 for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.62, while it was recorded at 106.14 for the last single week of trading, and 87.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akamai Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.88 and a Gross Margin at +58.03. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.48.

Return on Total Capital for AKAM is now 9.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.81. Additionally, AKAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] managed to generate an average of $53,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Akamai Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

AKAM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akamai Technologies Inc. go to 9.70%.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AKAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AKAM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AKAM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.