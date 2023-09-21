Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX] Stock trading around $4.75 per share: What’s Next?

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: BJDX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 53.23% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 33.43%. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 7:59 AM that BJDX: FDA Meeting Confirms Pathway.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

Over the last 12 months, BJDX stock dropped by -73.28%. The one-year Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.16. The average equity rating for BJDX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.51 million, with 1.02 million shares outstanding and 0.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 602.54K shares, BJDX stock reached a trading volume of 36836631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJDX shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJDX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.89 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72.

BJDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.43. With this latest performance, BJDX shares dropped by -36.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.23 for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.13, while it was recorded at 3.48 for the last single week of trading, and 7.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3741.48 and a Gross Margin at -41.87. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3733.11.

Return on Total Capital for BJDX is now -57.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.45. Additionally, BJDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX] managed to generate an average of -$581,059 per employee.Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX] Institutonal Ownership Details

