Bernstein slashes price target on Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] – find out why.

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] traded at a low on 09/20/23, posting a -1.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.18. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Cronos launches leading medical brand PEACE NATURALS® in Germany.

“Re-entering the German market, which has about 83 million people, is a significant milestone for Cronos and we look forward to expanding our reach and brand awareness in Germany with the help of Cansativa,” said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President, and CEO, Cronos. “We intend to establish our PEACE NATURALS® brand as a top medical brand, similar to the brand’s reputation in Israel. We will continue to push forward on new market growth opportunities and expand our portfolio of borderless products.”.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2494151 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cronos Group Inc. stands at 6.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.98%.

The market cap for CRON stock reached $1.17 billion, with 380.96 million shares outstanding and 199.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, CRON reached a trading volume of 2494151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRON shares is $3.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRON stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

How has CRON stock performed recently?

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.66. With this latest performance, CRON shares gained by 21.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.46 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.93, while it was recorded at 2.30 for the last single week of trading, and 2.09 for the last 200 days.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -126.23 and a Gross Margin at +6.47. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183.60.

Return on Total Capital for CRON is now -9.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.34. Additionally, CRON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] managed to generate an average of -$491,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Cronos Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.50 and a Current Ratio set at 33.10.

Earnings analysis for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cronos Group Inc. go to 45.80%.

Insider trade positions for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]

The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CRON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CRON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.