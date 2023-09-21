Azul S.A. [AZUL] gain 51.39% so far this year. What now?

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] gained 11.85% or 0.98 points to close at $9.25 with a heavy trading volume of 3666391 shares. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 8:38 AM that Azul Announces the Results of its Mandatory Repurchase Offer to Purchase up to U.S.$55,900,850 in Aggregate Principal Amount of its Outstanding 11.500% Senior Secured Second Out Notes due 2029.

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL) (“Azul”) today announced the results of the offer to purchase for cash (the “Offer”) up to US$55,900,850 in aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Repurchase Amount”) of the outstanding 11.500% Senior Secured Second Out Notes due 2029 issued by Azul Secured Finance LLP (the “Issuer”) (the “Notes”), plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon. The Offer was made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Notice of Mandatory Repurchase Offer, dated July 20, 2023 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Any capitalized terms used in this press release without definition have the respective meanings assigned to such terms in the Offer to Purchase.

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Offer:.

It opened the trading session at $9.07, the shares rose to $9.57 and dropped to $9.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AZUL points out that the company has recorded 25.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -142.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, AZUL reached to a volume of 3666391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Azul S.A. [AZUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-21-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for AZUL stock

Azul S.A. [AZUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.51. With this latest performance, AZUL shares dropped by -1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.50 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.85, while it was recorded at 8.46 for the last single week of trading, and 8.20 for the last 200 days.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azul S.A. [AZUL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +10.31. Azul S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.53.

Return on Total Capital for AZUL is now 10.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.77. Additionally, AZUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 551.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 124.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Azul S.A. [AZUL] managed to generate an average of -$53,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Azul S.A. [AZUL]

The top three institutional holders of AZUL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AZUL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AZUL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.