ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPRY] is -65.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SPRY] closed the trading session at $2.92 on 09/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.55, while the highest price level was $3.06. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 10:49 PM that FDA Issues Complete Response Letter for neffy® (epinephrine nasal spray) New Drug Application with Request for Additional Study.

Company aligned with FDA in August 2023 on both physician labeling and post-market requirements, which included a repeat-dose study of neffy under allergen-induced allergic rhinitis conditions.

FDA Advisory Committee (PADAC), held in May 2023, recommended neffy approval based on current data set and without recommending additional trials.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.77 percent and weekly performance of -60.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -65.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -58.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -54.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 560.22K shares, SPRY reached to a volume of 18947726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPRY shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPRY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-21-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 215.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63.

SPRY stock trade performance evaluation

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -60.54. With this latest performance, SPRY shares dropped by -58.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.86 for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.98, while it was recorded at 6.30 for the last single week of trading, and 7.17 for the last 200 days.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPRY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -2698.78 and a Gross Margin at +75.76. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2635.41.

Return on Total Capital for SPRY is now -11.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.18. Additionally, SPRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPRY] managed to generate an average of -$1,734,100 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.40 and a Current Ratio set at 25.40.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPRY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SPRY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SPRY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SPRY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.