Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Stock trading around $271.46 per share: What’s Next?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] traded at a high on 09/20/23, posting a 2.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $271.46. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM that AMGEN LAUNCHES PARTNERS OF CHOICE NETWORK OF EIGHT LEADING ONCOLOGY ACADEMIC CENTERS.

Network Aims to Advance Collaboration Across Industry and Academia to Accelerate Treatment Development for Patients.

Inaugural Scientific Summit Prioritized Advancing Translational Research, Pharmacodynamic Readouts and Innovative Biomarker-Driven Programs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3574806 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amgen Inc. stands at 1.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.61%.

The market cap for AMGN stock reached $146.08 billion, with 535.00 million shares outstanding and 533.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, AMGN reached a trading volume of 3574806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amgen Inc. [AMGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $260.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 63.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has AMGN stock performed recently?

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.53. With this latest performance, AMGN shares gained by 4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.81 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 249.99, while it was recorded at 264.39 for the last single week of trading, and 244.40 for the last 200 days.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.78 and a Gross Margin at +75.45. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.11.

Return on Total Capital for AMGN is now 22.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 126.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,082.76. Additionally, AMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,035.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] managed to generate an average of $260,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 1.69%.

Insider trade positions for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.