American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell -1.45% so far this year. What now?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] loss -0.06% or -0.04 points to close at $62.32 with a heavy trading volume of 3144440 shares. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 4:16 PM that Lucy Fato to Assume Role of Vice Chair at AIG.

American International Group (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Lucy Fato will transition from her current role as Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Global Head of Communications and Government Affairs to Vice Chair at AIG, effective October 1, 2023. In this newly created role, Ms. Fato will report to Peter Zaffino, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of AIG, and continue to support AIG’s journey to become a top performing global insurer.

Mr. Zaffino stated: “Since Lucy joined AIG in 2017, she has played a pivotal role in successfully navigating AIG’s complicated transformational work and executing on multiple complex workstreams that have transformed the company into what it is today. These include strengthening AIG’s governance framework and stakeholder engagement, assessing and enhancing our organizational health, leading the design of AIG’s Purpose & Values, positioning AIG and Corebridge Financial as separate standalone entities, navigating the complexities of the pandemic, and executing on a series of transactions and partnerships that have streamlined our portfolio and repositioned AIG for long-term profitable growth. I have valued Lucy’s involvement in so many critical moments for AIG, admire her work ethic and tireless commitment to making a difference, and look forward to her continued contributions in her new role.”.

It opened the trading session at $62.65, the shares rose to $62.94 and dropped to $62.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AIG points out that the company has recorded 21.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, AIG reached to a volume of 3144440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $70.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.97.

Trading performance analysis for AIG stock

American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 7.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.62 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.68, while it was recorded at 61.75 for the last single week of trading, and 57.68 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.99. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.21.

Return on Total Capital for AIG is now 25.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.94. Additionally, AIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] managed to generate an average of $392,252 per employee.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 15.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American International Group Inc. [AIG]

The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AIG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.