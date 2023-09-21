Adobe Inc. [ADBE] Stock trading around $535.78 per share: What’s Next?

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] slipped around -5.91 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $535.78 at the close of the session, down -1.09%. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Adobe Reports Record Revenue in Q3 Fiscal 2023.

Company achieves record Q3 net new Digital Media ARR of $464 million.

Company delivers EPS growth exceeding 20 percent year over year.

Adobe Inc. stock is now 59.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADBE Stock saw the intraday high of $548.85 and lowest of $535.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 570.24, which means current price is +68.17% above from all time high which was touched on 09/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, ADBE reached a trading volume of 2596832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adobe Inc. [ADBE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $604.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Adobe Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc. is set at 14.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 34.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ADBE stock performed recently?

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.21. With this latest performance, ADBE shares gained by 2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.49 for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 531.00, while it was recorded at 538.19 for the last single week of trading, and 416.04 for the last 200 days.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adobe Inc. [ADBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.98 and a Gross Margin at +86.61. Adobe Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.29.

Return on Total Capital for ADBE is now 31.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.97. Additionally, ADBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] managed to generate an average of $162,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Adobe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc. go to 14.67%.

Insider trade positions for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ADBE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ADBE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.