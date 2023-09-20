why ZipRecruiter Inc. [ZIP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.75

ZipRecruiter Inc. [NYSE: ZIP] jumped around 0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.01 at the close of the session, up 0.33%. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM that ZipRecruiter to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference.

ZipRecruiter®, a leading online employment marketplace, today announced that the company will present and host individual and small group meetings at the following investor conference:.

Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology ConferenceDate: Wednesday, September 6th, 2023*Presentation to be webcast live at 4:25pm PT/7:25pm ET.

ZipRecruiter Inc. stock is now -8.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZIP Stock saw the intraday high of $15.13 and lowest of $14.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.05, which means current price is +9.72% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 684.35K shares, ZIP reached a trading volume of 4269635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZipRecruiter Inc. [ZIP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIP shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for ZipRecruiter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZipRecruiter Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

How has ZIP stock performed recently?

ZipRecruiter Inc. [ZIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, ZIP shares dropped by -7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.47 for ZipRecruiter Inc. [ZIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.77, while it was recorded at 15.06 for the last single week of trading, and 17.05 for the last 200 days.

ZipRecruiter Inc. [ZIP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZipRecruiter Inc. [ZIP] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.75 and a Gross Margin at +90.46. ZipRecruiter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.80.

Return on Total Capital for ZIP is now 22.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZipRecruiter Inc. [ZIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,956.69. Additionally, ZIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,937.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZipRecruiter Inc. [ZIP] managed to generate an average of $43,924 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.ZipRecruiter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings analysis for ZipRecruiter Inc. [ZIP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZipRecruiter Inc. go to 10.30%.

Insider trade positions for ZipRecruiter Inc. [ZIP]

The top three institutional holders of ZIP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock