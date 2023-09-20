why Sovos Brands Inc. [SOVO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.88

Sovos Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: SOVO] slipped around -0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $22.56 at the close of the session, down -0.09%. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 7:04 AM that Sovos Brands Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Excellent Results Reflect Sustained Sector-Leading, Volume-Led Top Line GrowthEntered Into a Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Campbell Soup Company.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sovos Brands Inc. stock is now 56.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SOVO Stock saw the intraday high of $22.61 and lowest of $22.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.73, which means current price is +77.08% above from all time high which was touched on 09/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, SOVO reached a trading volume of 5650544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sovos Brands Inc. [SOVO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOVO shares is $22.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Sovos Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sovos Brands Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for SOVO in the course of the last twelve months was 40.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has SOVO stock performed recently?

Sovos Brands Inc. [SOVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, SOVO shares gained by 0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.76 for Sovos Brands Inc. [SOVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.95, while it was recorded at 22.60 for the last single week of trading, and 17.13 for the last 200 days.

Sovos Brands Inc. [SOVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sovos Brands Inc. [SOVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.23 and a Gross Margin at +24.81. Sovos Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.09.

Return on Total Capital for SOVO is now 10.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sovos Brands Inc. [SOVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.00. Additionally, SOVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sovos Brands Inc. [SOVO] managed to generate an average of -$77,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Sovos Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Sovos Brands Inc. [SOVO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sovos Brands Inc. go to 17.50%.

Insider trade positions for Sovos Brands Inc. [SOVO]

The top three institutional holders of SOVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SOVO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SOVO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.