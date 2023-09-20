why Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.47

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [NYSE: RBT] traded at a low on 09/19/23, posting a -17.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.33. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Rubicon Pioneers the Zero-Waste Future of the Grocery Sector.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading provider of software-based waste, recycling, and fleet operations products for businesses and governments worldwide, today shared an update regarding the Company’s leadership in implementing zero waste programs within its customer portfolio of grocery stores and supermarkets.

Accomplishing zero waste is a challenging task for organizations of all kinds due to the complexity and specificity of their operations. This complexity is particularly pronounced in the grocery category due to the range of materials in scope and their use within store processes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5114739 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rubicon Technologies Inc. stands at 18.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.13%.

The market cap for RBT stock reached $102.09 million, with 292.03 million shares outstanding and 161.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, RBT reached a trading volume of 5114739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBT shares is $2.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rubicon Technologies Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14.

How has RBT stock performed recently?

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.55. With this latest performance, RBT shares dropped by -41.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.36 for Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6554, while it was recorded at 0.4192 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9257 for the last 200 days.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.50 and a Gross Margin at +3.23. Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.46.

Return on Total Capital for RBT is now -170.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -733.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] managed to generate an average of -$628,187 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.56.Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]

The top three institutional holders of RBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RBT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RBT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.