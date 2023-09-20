why ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $121.21

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] slipped around -0.36 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $94.24 at the close of the session, down -0.38%. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM that onsemi Appoints Christina Lampe-Önnerud to the Board of Directors.

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) today announced that Christina Lampe-Önnerud was appointed to its board of directors, effective September 1, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lampe-Önnerud is a highly regarded founder and business leader, having served as chief executive officer of two separate companies, and is also considered an expert in the energy storage space. Among her unique global experience, she has been active in multiple domestic and international government delegations as an authority on energy technologies. As a two-time World Economic Forum (WEF) Technology Pioneer, who has served as co-chairman of the WEF Global Future Council on Energy, she continues to be engaged in multiple initiatives throughout the United States, Europe and Asia.

ON Semiconductor Corporation stock is now 51.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ON Stock saw the intraday high of $94.87 and lowest of $92.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 111.35, which means current price is +58.09% above from all time high which was touched on 07/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, ON reached a trading volume of 3421963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $121.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 3.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 36.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ON stock performed recently?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.36 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.14, while it was recorded at 95.05 for the last single week of trading, and 83.11 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.99. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.85.

Return on Total Capital for ON is now 31.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.76. Additionally, ON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] managed to generate an average of $61,146 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 7.41%.

Insider trade positions for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.