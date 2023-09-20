Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Dynex Capital Inc. [DX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dynex Capital Inc. [NYSE: DX] closed the trading session at $13.02 on 09/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.97, while the highest price level was $13.34. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Dynex Capital, Inc. Welcomes New Head of Strategy and Research, Acquires Contingent Macro’s Proprietary Models and Data Library.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) announced a significant addition to its leadership team. Terrence (“T.J.”) Connelly, a seasoned expert in global economics, fixed-income investing, and financial modeling has joined Dynex to spearhead its strategic initiatives and research efforts.

With an outstanding track record in the asset management industry, Connelly brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Dynex. Prior to joining Dynex, he was the Founder and Head of Research at Contingent Macro Advisors, where he was instrumental in developing innovative models and proprietary solutions, advising, and managing assets for some of the largest asset managers in the world.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.36 percent and weekly performance of 0.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 859.46K shares, DX reached to a volume of 3609511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dynex Capital Inc. [DX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DX shares is $14.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Dynex Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynex Capital Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for DX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.70.

DX stock trade performance evaluation

Dynex Capital Inc. [DX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, DX shares gained by 5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.72 for Dynex Capital Inc. [DX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.82, while it was recorded at 13.12 for the last single week of trading, and 12.64 for the last 200 days.

Dynex Capital Inc. [DX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DX is now 5.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynex Capital Inc. [DX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 293.39. Additionally, DX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynex Capital Inc. [DX] managed to generate an average of $7,534,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is -0.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dynex Capital Inc. [DX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynex Capital Inc. go to -5.88%.

Dynex Capital Inc. [DX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.