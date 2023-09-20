Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE: AQN] loss -2.81% on the last trading session, reaching $6.91 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Declares Third Quarter 2023 Common Share Dividend of U.S.$0.1085 (C$0.1460), and Declares Third Quarter 2023 Preferred Share Dividends.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (“AQN”) (TSX: AQN) (TSX: AQN.PR.A) (TSX: AQN.PR.D) (NYSE: AQN) announced today that its board of directors has approved and declared the following common and preferred share dividends:.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

US$0.1085 per common share, payable on October 13, 2023, to the shareholders of record on September 28, 2023, for the period from July 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023. Registered shareholders can elect to receive the dividend in Canadian dollars in the amount of C$0.1460.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. represents 687.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.43 billion with the latest information. AQN stock price has been found in the range of $6.91 to $7.135.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, AQN reached a trading volume of 3339465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQN shares is $9.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for AQN stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.63. With this latest performance, AQN shares dropped by -4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.66 for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.63, while it was recorded at 7.11 for the last single week of trading, and 7.81 for the last 200 days.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. go to 0.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]

The top three institutional holders of AQN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AQN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AQN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.